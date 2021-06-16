Qatar Airways touches down in Abidjan with regular services from Doha

The airline now operates three weekly flights to Côte d’Ivoire, via Accra, its eighth new destination since the start of the global pandemic via the most connected and Best Airport in the Middle East and ‘Third Best Airport in the World’, Hamad International Airport

Qatar Airways travellers from Africa can enjoy baggage allowances ranging from 46 Kg for Economy Class split over two pieces and 64 Kg split over two pieces in Business Class



Qatar Airways welcomes Abidjan to its global network as its debut flight to the largest city in Côte d’Ivoire landed at Felix Houphouet Boigny International Airport today. With three weekly flights, the service between Doha and Abidjan via Accra will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class, along with a capacity of up to 15 tonnes of cargo.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “Launching flights to Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire – our fourth new destination in Africa since the start of the pandemic, after having recently launched Abuja in Nigeria; Accra in Ghana; and Luanda in Angola is a significant step in our African growth. This is testament to our commitment to the African continent where we now operate over 100 weekly flights to 25 destinations in 18 countries via our home and hub, Hamad International Airport.”

“At Qatar Airways, being there for our passengers, trade partners and corporate customers has been our major focus since the start of the pandemic. We thank the government of Côte d’Ivoire for their support to launch these flights, and we look forward to working closely with our partners here to grow this route and support the recovery of tourism and trade in this region. As global travel recovers in 2021, we look forward to further expanding our network and offering more connections to and from Africa.”

The launch of Abidjan also supports increased demand for trade between Côte d’Ivoire and destinations on the Qatar Airways network such as Paris, Beirut and many points in the Indian subcontinent. With up to 15 tonnes of cargo capacity on the aircraft per flight, Qatar Airways Cargo will play a key role in facilitating key exports from Côte d’Ivoire.

Qatar Airways travellers from Côte d’Ivoire can now enjoy new baggage allowances ranging from 46 Kg for Economy Class split over two pieces and 64 Kg split over two pieces in Business Class. This initiative is designed to offer passengers more flexibility and comfort when travelling onboard Qatar Airways. For more information please visit https://www.qatarairways.com/en-qa/baggage/allowance.html

The global COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for the aviation industry and, despite this, Qatar Airways never ceased operations and worked diligently to take people home safely and reliably throughout the crisis. The airline has also added seven new destinations in the past 12 months including San Francisco and Seattle in the US, Abuja, Accra and Luanda in Africa, and Brisbane and Cebu in the Asia Pacific.

Flight Schedule Monday, Wednesday & Friday: (All times local)

Doha (DOH) to Abidjan (ABJ) QR1423 departs: 02:30 arrives: 09:10

Abidjan (ABJ) to Doha (DOH) QR1424 departs: 17:20 arrives: 06:10 +1