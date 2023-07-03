Qatar Airways touches down for the first time in Lyon, France

Qatar Airways has launched its inaugural flight to Lyon, France, with four weekly direct flights operated by a Boeing 787-8.

Lyon is the airline’s third destination in France, joining Paris and Nice. The city is renowned for its culinary scene, being the culinary capital of France, and its heritage as the birthplace of cinema.

The new service aims to enhance Qatar Airways’ presence in France and expand its global network. The flight was celebrated with traditional French delicacies and a curated menu of premium French cuisine. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft offers both Business Class and Economy Class seating.

Lyon serves as a gateway to the nearby Alpine mountain range, and the launch of this route further strengthens the connection between Qatar and France.