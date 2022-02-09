Qatar Airways to resume scheduled services to Multan, its sixth destination in Pakistan

With three weekly flights to Multan, Qatar Airways will serve more cities in Pakistan than any other full-service global airline to more than 140 destinations via the best airport in the world, Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways scheduled flights to Multan International Airport, Pakistan, will resume on 22 February 2022, with a three-weekly service and taking it to four weekly, effective 27 March 2022 after the airline temporarily suspended flying to Multan in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The route will be operated by Airbus A320 offering seats in Business Class and Economy Class.

With the addition of three weekly flights to Multan, passengers can now enjoy seamless connectivity to over 140 destinations across the airline’s extensive global network via the best airport in the world, Hamad International Airport, including popular destinations across the Middle East, Europe and North America. The national carrier of the State of Qatar remains committed to Pakistan with the resumption of Multan, further bolstering global connectivity. Following the resumption, the airline will operate 66 weekly flights to and from six airports in Pakistan, serving more cities in Pakistan than any other full-service global airline.

Qatar Airways flight QR616 will depart from Hamad International Airport at 20:45, arriving at 02:00 the next day at Multan International Airport. Qatar Airways flight QR617, will depart from Multan International Airport at 03:25, and arrive at Hamad International Airport at 05:15. The new service will offer one-stop connectivity to Pakistani communities in the Middle East, Europe and North America.

Flight Schedule:

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, (all times local)

Doha (DOH) to Multan (MUX) QR616 departs: 20:45 arrives: 02:00 (Next day)

Wednesday, Friday and Sunday (all times local)

Multan (MUX) to Doha (DOH) QR617 departs: 03:25 arrives: 05:15