Qatar Airways to resume flights to Sharjah, United Arab of Emirates with a daily flight

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce that it will resume services to Sharjah, UAE starting 1 July 2021 with a daily flight. The Sharjah services will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in First Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

The resumption of services will enable passengers flying from and to Sharjah to benefit from the airline’s extensive international network in Asia, Africa, Australia and the Americas, which currently stands at over 130 destinations with plans to increase to more than 1,200 weekly flights to over 140 destinations by the end of July. Sharjah will be an alternative gateway for passengers to and from the other cities especially Dubai in the UAE.

Qatar Airways flight QR1036, will depart from Hamad International Airport at 14:35, arriving at 16:45 to Sharjah. Qatar Airways daily flight QR1037, will depart from Sharjah at 17:55, and arrive in Doha at 18:05.

Flight Schedule

Daily starting 1 July