Qatar Airways to resume flights to London Gatwick

The airline will operate an environmentally advanced Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service daily to London Gatwick

The resumption of the service for Summer 2022 underlines the airline’s commitment to the UK, including 7 flights a day to London operated together with its strategic partner British Airways

Qatar Airways is to resume flights to London Gatwick Airport from 5 June 2022. The airline will operate a daily service from Gatwick to Doha using a state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is an environmentally advanced aircraft. It consumes 20 per cent less fuel and its carbon dioxide emissions are 20 per cent lower than other similar aircraft.

With the addition of daily flights to London Gatwick, passengers can now enjoy seamless connectivity to almost 150 destinations across the airline’s extensive global network via the best airport in the world, Hamad International Airport, connecting with popular destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australasia.

The resumption of the London Gatwick service complements recently launched flights to Doha from Gatwick by Qatar Airways’ Joint Business partner British Airways, meaning the airlines can now jointly offer more options between London and Doha and beyond, earning Avios frequent flyer points as they go.

UK customers will now have access to four gateways including five-times daily services from London Heathrow, 18-times weekly from Manchester and four-times weekly from Edinburgh rising to daily from 2 June.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “Our commitment to the UK market has been unwavering and we operated continuously and reliably throughout the pandemic, so I am pleased we can resume our popular service to London Gatwick. We offer excellent connectivity to and from the UK, providing travellers with more choice and convenience.

“This year is very special for us, not least as it is the 25th anniversary of the start of our flights to London Heathrow in March 1997.”

Flights from UK

London Gatwick – Twice daily (one daily Qatar Airways’ flight, one daily British Airways’ flight)

London Heathrow – Five times daily

Manchester – 18 flights a week

Edinburgh – Four flights a week, rising to daily from 2 June, 2022