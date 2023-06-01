Qatar Airways to resume daily Tokyo Haneda-Doha services starting 1 June

Qatar Airways has announced that it will resume its daily non-stop service between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and Doha’s Hamad International Airport starting from June 1, 2023. The flights will be operated using the Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which offers 36 Qsuite Business Class seats and 247 Economy Class seats.

This resumption of service from Haneda Airport will increase the frequency of flights from the greater Tokyo area from seven to 14 per week. Passengers from Tokyo will have access to Qatar Airways’ global network of over 160 destinations, including popular locations in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Qatar Airways plans to introduce the Qsuite business class product on these Japan routes for the first time, providing passengers with enhanced comfort and privacy.

The airline views Japan as a significant market and will also resume flights to Osaka later in the year. The resumption of flights to Haneda Airport is seen as a positive step towards recovery after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.