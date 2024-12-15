Qatar Airways to resume daily flights to Canberra in December 2025

Qatar Airways will reintroduce daily flights to Canberra, Australia, via Melbourne starting December 2025, enhancing connectivity for business, leisure, and government travellers. This marks the airline’s return to the Australian capital after a pandemic-induced suspension.

The service will operate with Boeing 777 aircraft, featuring award-winning Q-suite Business Class and complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi. Travelers can connect seamlessly via Doha’s Hamad International Airport to over 170 destinations worldwide.

This move is expected to boost competition, support tourism, drive economic growth, and improve international connectivity for Canberra and the surrounding region. The partnership between Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia further enhances travel options, offering loyalty benefits and reciprocal lounge access for members.

Flights are now available for booking on the Qatar Airways website.