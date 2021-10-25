Qatar Airways to launch new service to Odessa, Ukraine

The new route joins Kiev as the second gateway to Ukraine from Doha

Passengers from Odessa can enjoy flexible travel options via Hamad International Airport

Qatar Airways has announced it will operate flights three times a week to Odesa, Ukraine from 9 December 2021, becoming the second destination to be served in Ukraine by the national carrier of the State of Qatar. The service will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Airbus A320 featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 120 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “We have been operating to Ukraine since August 2017 and our launch to Odesa marks a milestone in our history with the country. Odessa is rightly known as the pearl of the Black Sea and we look forward to bringing visitors from around the world to explore its rich cultural history as well as further afield along the coast and inland in the southwest of Ukraine.

“Equally we are excited to offer leisure travellers from Ukraine access to our expanding network such as our Indian Ocean winter sun destinations including the Maldives, the Seychelles and Zanzibar. The route will also connect Ukrainians with friends and family across the globe from Sydney, Dubai and Bangkok.”

With flights to more than 85 destinations in Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East passengers wanting to travel to or from Odessa can now enjoy seamless connectivity via Hamad International Airport.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to connect to a destination of their choice, seamlessly.

Odessa Flight Schedule: Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday

Doha (DOH) to Odessa (ODS) QR309 departs: 08:30 arrives: 12:45

Odessa (ODS) to Doha (DOH) QR310 departs: 16:45 arrives: 22:50