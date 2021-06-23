Qatar Airways to launch new route to Lusaka, Zambia, and Harare, Zimbabwe, from 6 August

New service will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner and offer seamless connectivity via the Best Airport in the Middle East to destinations in Asia, Europe and North America

Lusaka and Harare will become the airline’s fifth and sixth new destination launched in Africa since the start of the pandemic

Zambia and Zimbabwe are being added to Qatar Airways expanding list of destinations in Africa from early August, bringing its award-winning service to two important southern African destinations.

The new service to Lusaka and onward to Harare is scheduled to be operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. It will connect passengers in Zambia and Zimbabwe with Qatar Airways’ global network of more than 140 destinations. With the addition of these two new routes, the carrier will operate over 100 weekly flights to 27 destinations in Africa.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “Africa continues to be an area of strong growth for Qatar Airways and launching this service will support the development of the economy and tourism sector in both countries.

“Not only do we continue to rebuild our network after the pandemic, but we are actively expanding it with the addition of these two key destinations. These are the fifth and sixth new destinations in Africa added to our network since the start of the pandemic, taking our total new destinations added across the globe to 10.”

The launch of Lusaka and Harare also supports increased demand for trade between Zambia and Zimbabwe and destinations on the Qatar Airways network such as London, Frankfurt and New York and from multiple points in China. With a total of 30 tonnes of cargo capacity on the aircraft per flight, Qatar Airways Cargo will play a key role in facilitating key exports from Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Flight schedule starting 6 August:

Wednesday, Friday and Sunday