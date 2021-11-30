Qatar Airways to launch flights to Tashkent (Uzbekistan) from 17 January 2022

Twice weekly flights to the capital of Uzbekistan start early next year

The new flights will connect passengers from Uzbekistan to over 140 destinations via the World’s Best Airport in Doha

Qatar Airways will add Tashkent, Uzbekistan to its global network with twice-weekly flights. The first flight from Doha to Tashkent will take off on 17 January 2022, operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 120 seats in Economy Class.

The new service will enable passengers flying to and from Tashkent to enjoy seamless connectivity to over 140 destinations, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and the U.S., via Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “We see tremendous growth potentials in Central Asia and this new service to Tashkent will serve to boost trade opportunities and attract tourists wanting to discover this beautiful destination. Passengers from Tashkent will now have access to more than 140 destinations when travelling with the World’s Best Airline via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport.”

Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan lying at the core of the ancient Silk Road, will become Qatar Airways’ newest destination in 2022 and the latest addition to its network in Asia. It is the largest city in Central Asia, offering visitors panoramic views, varied cuisine and plenty of places to see and discover.