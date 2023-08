Last winter, Qatar Airways increased the frequency of the Doha-Brussels route from 7 to 9 weekly flights. Next winter, Qatar will go one step further: the frequency will rise from 7 to 10 weekly flights, starting 2 January 2024.

Moreover, the daily QR193/QR194 flights will be operated by an Airbus A350-900 instead of the current Boeing 787-8. The three additional flights (QR195/QR196) are operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays by Boeing 787-8.