Qatar Airways to increase flight frequencies to multiple destinations (including Amsterdam, Belgrade, Barcelona) for winter holiday season

Qatar Airways is boosting its flight frequencies for the winter holiday season, offering enhanced connectivity to multiple global destinations. Passengers travelling to the USA, Europe, and Asia in December 2023 and January 2024 can now enjoy expanded choices and seamless connections via Hamad International Airport. The increased frequencies to Amsterdam, Bangkok, Barcelona, Belgrade, and Miami are open for booking on Qatar Airways’ website.

Qatar Airways CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, highlighted the airline’s commitment to enhancing offerings for global travellers. The expanded frequencies will commence from mid-December, providing passengers with increased travel options.

The augmented flight options aim to facilitate seamless connectivity through Hamad International Airport, a modern and elegant hub that connects with all six continents, positioning it as a central player in international air transport.

This presents an opportune moment to plan a holiday and explore distinctive cities like Amsterdam, Miami, Bangkok, Barcelona, and Belgrade. Each destination offers unique experiences—from Amsterdam’s relaxed ambience to Miami’s vibrant nightlife and serene beaches, Bangkok’s charm, Barcelona’s cultural allure, to Belgrade’s emerging appeal. Qatar Airways invites travellers to explore these diverse destinations and discover a world of possibilities this winter season.