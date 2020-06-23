Qatar Airways to fly again to Brussels from 26 June

Qatar Airways continues to resume flights with more than 45 destinations and 270 weekly flights.

Qatar Airways redevelops its network with flights to Budapest, Dar es Salaam, Dhaka, Istanbul and New York, which have been resumed last week.

From 26 June, Qatar Airways will link again Brussels with 3 flights per week from Doha. This route was operated daily before the crisis. From Doha, Belgian travellers will be able to connect to destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Pacific and America, depending on local territories entry restrictions.

The number of bookings has increased, allowing Qatar Airways to raise frequencies to Athens, Dallas-Fort Worth, Dublin, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Lahore, Milan, Rome and Singapore. The Qatari airline also makes flights to key destinations such as London Heathrow, Melbourne, Seoul, Sydney, Tokyo and Zurich.

Qatar Airways also celebrated on 16 June the fifth anniversary of its Doha – Amsterdam route, as a major route for the airline that wasn’t stopped during the crisis. Passengers of flight QR274 on 16 June received free dates. During the last 5 years, more than a million passengers have travelled on this route, which has been upgraded to a daily flight through the years.

Thierry de Bailleul, European Sales Manager at Qatar Airways said: “We are really happy to resume the link with Brussels after a month of interruption, and help the world to get back to normal. During the crisis, our network didn’t get below 30 destinations and we are able to carry dozens of Belgian citizens around the world via Brussels, Amsterdam and Paris.

We have recently begun to rebuild our world network with more than 270 weekly flights to more than 45 destinations. By the end of the summer seasons, we expect to link more than the half of our initial destinations.”

Qatar Airways has reinforced its on-board safety measures for the passengers and cabin crew members, introducing individual protection equipment for the crew members and a limited on-board catering, to limit interactions between passengers and crew. Masks are also mandatory for passengers.

Hamad International Airport, Doha’s Qatar Airways hub, introduced a strict cleaning process and social distancing measures in all the terminals. Every item in contact with passengers will be disinfected every 10-15 minutes and every gate is cleaned after every flight. Furthermore, hydro-alcoholic gel is available at border controls and safety points.

Paris, 23 June 2020