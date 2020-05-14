Qatar Airways to extend flexible booking policy to provide greater choice for customers

Unlimited date changes are allowed, and passengers can change their destination if it is within 5,000 miles of the original one

Tickets can be swapped for Qmiles, exchanged for a travel voucher valid for two years, or refunded to the original form of payment

Qatar Airways has extended its flexible booking policy to offer even greater choice and peace of mind to passengers when planning travel.

The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original one. The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.

Alternatively, Qatar Airways’ passengers can swap their ticket for Qmiles to use however they like, or exchange it for a travel voucher with 10% additional value, also valid for two years. Further options include refunding tickets to the original form of payment if the flights get cancelled, or in the form of a travel voucher. For full terms and conditions visit www.qatarairways.com/RelyOnUs.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Bakar, said: “We recognise that it can be difficult to plan travel with absolute certainly in the current climate. That is why we have extended our booking policies to offer even more choice to our passengers. We want to ensure that when they need to fly, they can travel with an airline they can trust. But if they need to change their plans, they can rely on us to make this easy for them.”

This enhanced policy is another demonstration of Qatar Airways’ position as an airline that passengers can trust. It follows the airline’s fulfilment of its mission to take over one million people home during the current COVID-19 pandemic, by maintaining 24/7 operations including the provision of 100 charter flights.

Qatar Airways recently announced that it has begun a phased approach to expanding its network in line with passenger demand evolution and the expected relaxation of entry restrictions around the world. It aims to rebuild its network to an initial 52 destinations by the end of May and 80 in June. The airline’s latest extensions to its flexible booking policy allows passengers to change their plans with ease as more destinations are reinstated.

