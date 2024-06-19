Qatar Airways to acquire 49% stake in RwandAir, boosting African presence

Qatar Airways is finalising a 49% stake acquisition in RwandAir, solidifying its presence in Central Africa after years of negotiations.

The deal will allow Qatar Airways to expand its East and Central African operations, while RwandAir gains access to resources for fleet growth, route development, and staff training. This partnership also establishes Kigali as Qatar Airways’ first cargo hub outside Qatar, capitalising on Rwanda’s strategic location.

The investment complements Qatar Airways’ existing stake in Bugesera International Airport in Kigali, further strengthening its African network.

The airlines have already begun collaborating in October 2021 through codesharing and direct flights.