Qatar Airways strengthens partnership with Serie A Champions FC Internazionale Milano

Qatar Airways becomes official main training kit partner and continues as Official Airline Partner

Qatar Airways has deepened its partnership with FC Internazionale Milano, the current Serie A and Italian Supercup champions, by becoming the Official Main Training Kit Partner. The airline’s logo will now feature on all training and warm-up apparel for the team’s competitions, including Serie A, Coppa Italia, FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, and UEFA Champions League. This expanded partnership also extends to Inter Women and the youth sector.

Special Offers for Inter Fans

Inter fans will continue to enjoy special discounts on flight fares and exclusive offers through the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Collection.

Comprehensive Partnership Benefits

The partnership includes Qatar Airways’ various business units:

Hamad International Airport (‘Official Airport’)

Qatar Duty Free (‘Official Duty-Free’)

Qatar Airways Privilege Club (‘Official Frequent Flyer Programme’)

Qatar Airways Holidays (‘Official Fan Travel Partner’)

Leaders Reflect on the Enhanced Collaboration

Qatar Airways Group CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, highlighted the mutual successes of both the airline and Inter during their first season together, emphasizing the commitment to uniting Inter fans and supporting the team’s future endeavours. Inter’s Corporate CEO, Alessandro Antonello, expressed excitement about the upgraded partnership, noting the integral role Qatar Airways will play in the club’s activities.

Ongoing Commitment to Inter’s Success

Qatar Airways has demonstrated its support by flying the team to key events, such as the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh. The airline will continue to facilitate international travel for Inter fans and maintain visibility around Inter’s home stadium, the San Siro, with engaging activations.

Extensive Flight Operations in Italy

Qatar Airways operates 21 weekly flights from Milan Malpensa, 21 weekly flights from Rome Fiumicino, and 7 flights from Venice Marco Polo, reinforcing its strong presence in Italy.