Qatar Airways strengthens its offering from Paris: a third daily flight and the A380

The French market, a priority for Qatar Airways

As entry conditions to Qatar soften for French travellers and in response to increased demand in this priority market, the company announces the return of its third daily frequency from Paris-CDG from 15 December. In addition to this additional frequency, Qatar Airways is adding capacity on its most requested rotation of the day, by positioning an Airbus A380.

Faced with increasing demand on the French market, one of its priority markets in Europe, Qatar Airways will return to its pre-covid frequency level with 3 daily rotations between Paris-CDG and Hamad International Airport from December 15, 2021. On this date, the company will reintroduce the Airbus A380 on the most requested daily flight to increase its capacity and offer the best service to its passengers, this legendary aircraft being known by passengers for comfort and space onboard.

As the entry conditions to Qatar have also been relaxed with France, travellers can visit Doha as their final destination or as a stopover, simply by registering via the pre-registration platform on the website www.ehteraz.gov.qa and uploading their PCR test result, vaccination certificate and other required documents, 24 to 72 hours prior to arrival.

With almost a year to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™ kicks off, Qatar Airways Holidays has launched unique travel packages for fans, including match tickets, round-trip flights and accommodation options. Fans can join the Privilege Club, support their favourite team during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™ and choose additional services to explore the magnificent host country. More information in the press release Qatar Airways Holidays is launching travel packages for supporters of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™.

Mr. Smaïl Boudjennah, Regional Director for Western Europe said: “Faced with increased demand on the French market, Qatar Airways plans to re-establish its 3rd daily rotation from Paris as of December 15th. Reinstating this 3rd flight will allow us to serve a constantly increasing demand but also to connect even better the many destinations covered to date by our network. These adaptations on the Paris-Doha route represent a strong sign, symbol of the resumption of traffic that we are proud to support, and of the ever-growing confidence that our customers place in us. Qatar will be the centre of attention in the coming months with the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and we are also delighted that travel conditions are relaxed for French travellers who can count on the “Airline of the Year” to transport them safely.”

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network which currently has more than 140 destinations. With the addition of new frequencies to major hubs, Qatar Airways offers unparalleled connectivity to its passengers, allowing them to easily reach the destination of their choice.

Paris, 11 October 2021