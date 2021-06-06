Qatar Airways sponsors the launch of the official UEFA EURO 2020™ Podcast

The airline will collaborate with UEFA to deliver a daily live audio round-up of all Euro 2020 action and fan zone activities

The iconic UEFA Euro 2020 trophy travelled around the 11 European host cities, before making a special visit to Doha

A host of high-profile football players, pundits and celebrities will take part in the ‘The Euro Show’, the Official UEFA EURO 2020™ podcast, presented in collaboration with Qatar Airways, the Official Airline Sponsor of the flagship summer tournament.

The podcast will be featured on all major web, mobile application and social media platforms, rounding up expert match analysis, behind-the-scenes interviews, dedicated team updates, match previews and much more. Football fans will receive the latest insights and will be able to share content on their own social media accounts, and talk to other football fans.

Qatar Airways is also launching on-ground activities at Fan Zones in London and Rome, as part of its preparations for the championship, which will be organised in conjunction with the matches across all the host cities. Fan Zones will be an essential part of the European football festival, bringing thousands of people together to watch the matches being held across Europe and to experience other entertainment.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “With excitement building ahead of the championship, Qatar Airways has a strong partnership with UEFA for an unforgettable tournament. ‘The Euro Show’ will be a must for fans to tune in for expert analysis, engage with each other and receive the latest updates from the heart of the action. As the Official Airline for the UEFA Euro 2020™, we are also proud to see the trophy visit Doha and be taken to the most famous sites around the country.”

With the 16th edition of the tournament kicking off on 11 June, the iconic Henri Delaunay Trophy visited all the host cities and made a special trip to Doha as part of the UEFA Euro 2020™ trophy tour.

The 11 cities set to host the matches are Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, St. Petersburg and Seville. UEFA has worked with the respective authorities to ensure a safe return of spectators to the stadiums. The local organising committees in each host city have confirmed stadium occupancies from 22 per cent, with the potential to raise their capacities depending on the development of their mass COVID-19 testing programmes, and general health conditions.

The Fan Zones in London and Rome will incorporate a virtual reality stadium experience, photo opportunity, football freestyle performances and special giveaways.

The Qatar Airways network offers fans global connectivity to the host nations, either directly or via its codeshare partners. Fans are encouraged to comply with the border entry restrictions and requirements (including quarantine) that are in place at the time of travel.

The national airline of the State of Qatar launched a global UEFA EURO 2020™ campaign to create awareness for the biggest football event of the summer period and demonstrate the carrier’s mission of uniting fans of all ages and backgrounds through the passion of football.

Qatar Airways has an extensive global sports partnerships portfolio which includes the likes of football governing bodies such as FIFA, UEFA and CONMEBOL. As an official FIFA partner, Qatar Airways has sponsored mega-events such as the 2019 and 2020 editions of FIFA Club World Cup™ and will sponsor the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The airline also sponsors some of the world’s biggest football clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma, Boca Juniors, FC Bayern München, K.A.S. Eupen, and Al Sadd SC.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 130 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to change their travel dates or destination if they need to.