Qatar Airways selects Starlink to provide complimentary high-speed internet connectivity

Qatar Airways has partnered with Starlink to provide complimentary high-speed internet connectivity on select aircraft and routes. This collaboration makes Qatar Airways the largest airline to offer Starlink’s service. Passengers will enjoy ultra-fast Wi-Fi speeds of up to 350 megabits per second for various internet-based services, including video streaming, gaming, and web browsing. The service will feature a simple one-click access, enhancing the airline’s onboard experience.

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, is the world’s largest satellite internet constellation, and Qatar Airways is in the pre-launch phase of the rollout strategy across its fleet. This initiative reflects Qatar Airways’ commitment to providing an exceptional passenger experience, as stated by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Mr Akbar Al Baker.

The collaboration will allow passengers to enjoy high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity from gate to gate, further enhancing their in-flight experience. Starlink’s service is already implemented by several other airlines, making it available to travellers around the world.