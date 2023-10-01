Qatar Airways reveals its new Expo 2023 Doha livery on an Airbus A330

Qatar Airways has unveiled an Expo 2023 Doha livery on its A330-300 aircraft registered A7-AED, marking its role as the Official Strategic Partner for Expo 2023 Doha. The livery was revealed at Hamad International Airport by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, and attended by dignitaries, including the President of Ashghal and the Secretary-General of Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, among others.

This initiative reflects Qatar Airways’ commitment to sustainability and innovation, aligning with the Expo’s focus on environmental awareness.

Qatar Airways will also introduce the “Qatar Airways Garden” pavilion at Expo 2023 and enhance in-flight experiences with curated beverages, a Qatari farm-sourced menu, and Expo-themed in-flight entertainment. Expo 2023 Doha is set to take place from October 2023 to March 2024, drawing approximately three million international visitors and emphasizing innovative solutions for desertification.