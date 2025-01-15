Qatar Airways resumes Malta flights with four weekly connections starting July 2025

Qatar Airways will reconnect Doha and Malta with four weekly flights starting 2 July 2025, enhancing its European network to nearly 50 destinations.

Flights offer convenient connections via Doha’s Hamad International Airport to Malta, a hub for cultural and coastal tourism.

Travellers from Australia, China, India, Japan, and the Philippines can easily access Malta’s attractions, including the UNESCO-listed Valletta, Gozo, and Comino.

The partnership with Virgin Australia, pending regulatory approval, will expand options for passengers travelling to and from Australia.

Schedules

Wednesday & Friday:

Depart Doha: 02:05 | Arrive Malta: 06:45

Depart Malta: 10:15 | Arrive Doha: 16:20

Monday & Saturday:

Depart Doha: 08:45 | Arrive Malta: 13:25

Depart Malta: 17:05 | Arrive Doha: 23:10

Experience Malta

Discover the Baroque charm of Valletta, the historic streets of Mdina, and the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean.

Known for its cultural landmarks, Malta also features film-famous locations like King’s Landing from Game of Thrones.