Qatar Airways resumes flights to Syria, strengthening regional connectivity

Starting January 7, 2025, Qatar Airways will operate three weekly flights to Damascus, reconnecting Syria to its extensive network of over 170 destinations via Doha. This move highlights the airline’s commitment to regional connectivity and meeting passenger demand.

Key features:

Global Access : Passengers travelling through Damascus gain seamless access to Qatar Airways’ worldwide destinations.

: Passengers travelling through Damascus gain seamless access to Qatar Airways’ worldwide destinations. World-Class Service: Travellers will enjoy premium service and facilities at Doha’s Hamad International Airport.

Flight details and bookings are available on Qatar Airways’ website and mobile app.