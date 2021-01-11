Qatar Airways resumes flights to Riyadh, Jeddah & Dammam, Saudi Arabia

The national carrier of the State of Qatar has touched down in Riyadh for the first time since 2017

The airline will operate a daily service to Riyadh on wide-body aircraft including the Airbus A350, Boeing 777-300 and Boeing 787-8

Qatar Airways today resumed flights to Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a daily service. QR1164 from Hamad International Airport to King Khalid International Airport took off in Doha at 13:45 local time and landed safely at its destination at 15:10. The flight was operated by Qatar Airways’ Airbus A350-1000.

Later this week, Qatar Airways will resume flights to Jeddah on Thursday, 14 January (QR1188 departing DOH at 18:50) and to Dammam on Saturday, 16 January (QR 1150 departing Doha at 17:10).

Passengers from KSA can once again enjoy the award-winning Qsuite, featuring sliding privacy doors and the option to use a ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ indicator. The Qsuite seat layout is a 1-2-1 configuration, providing passengers with one of the most spacious, fully private, comfortable, and socially distanced products in the sky.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 110 destinations with plans to increase to over 125 by the end of March 2021.