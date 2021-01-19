Qatar Airways resumes flights to Cairo in Egypt

The national carrier of the State of Qatar has touched down in Cairo for the first time since 2017

The airline will operate daily flights to Cairo on a state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Qatar Airways today resumed flights to Cairo in the Arab Republic of Egypt with a daily service. QR1301 departed Hamad International Airport to Cairo International Airport at 15:15 local time and landed at its destination at 17:40 local time. The flight was operated by Qatar Airways’ state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Later this month, Qatar Airways will resume flights to Alexandria on Monday 25 January (QR1317 will depart from DOH at 15:15 and will land at HBE at 17:50). Qatar Airways passengers travelling from Egypt can now enjoy seamless connectivity to over 110 global destinations via its state-of-the-art hub, Hamad International Airport.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 110 destinations with plans to increase to over 130 by the end of March 2021. A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by Skytrax. It is the only airline to have been awarded the coveted ‘Skytrax Airline of the Year’ title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, five times.