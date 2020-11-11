Qatar Airways resumes flights to Algiers, Kiev, Miami, Phuket, Seychelles, Tbilisi and Warsaw

Airline will also launch two new destinations in December with flights to Luanda, Angola starting 14 December and San Francisco from 15 December

Airline’s strategic investment in twin-engine, fuel-efficient aircraft has enabled it to continue flying throughout the crisis and positions it to lead the sustainable recovery of global travel

Qatar Airways’ fleet of modern fuel-efficient aircraft has enabled it to continue flying throughout the pandemic and sustainably rebuild its network maintaining its position as the leading international carrier providing global connectivity. The airline will resume flights and increase services to several destinations in the coming weeks, including:

Algiers (two weekly flights starting 13 November)

Chicago (increasing to nine weekly flights from 15 November)

Kiev (three weekly flights starting 18 December)

Miami (two weekly flights starting 14 November)

New York (increasing to 14 weekly flights from 14 November)

Phuket (two weekly flights starting 4 December)

Seychelles (three weekly flights starting 15 December)

Tbilisi (one weekly flight started 5 November)

Warsaw (three weekly flights starting 16 December)

The national carrier of the State of Qatar will also launch two new destinations in December with one weekly flight to Luanda, Angola starting from 14 December and four weekly flights to San Francisco from 15 December 2020.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are delighted to continue rebuilding our network, resuming routes and adding new destinations. We have made it our priority to not only restart most of our existing destinations as soon as possible but also to launch new routes. Our fleet of technologically advanced, sustainable aircraft has enabled us to lead the industry operating more frequencies to provide our passengers increased connectivity and the flexibility to travel when they want. With more than 700 weekly flights currently to just over 100 destinations, and plans to increase our network to more than 125 destinations by the end of the IATA Winter Season, our passengers will enjoy more options to travel when they want across the globe, safely and reliably.”

Qatar Airways’ strategic investment in a variety of fuel-efficient, twin-engine aircraft, including the largest fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft, has enabled it to continue flying throughout this crisis and perfectly positions it to lead the sustainable recovery of international travel. The airline recently took delivery of three new state-of-the-art Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, increasing its total A350 fleet to 52 with an average age of just 2.6 years.

Due to COVID-19’s impact on travel demand, the airline has grounded its fleet of Airbus A380s as it is not environmentally justifiable to operate such a large aircraft in the current market. Qatar Airways has also recently launched a new programme that enables passengers to voluntarily offset the carbon emissions associated with their journey at the point of booking.

Doha, 11 November 2020