Qatar Airways resumes direct flights between Nice and Doha

Qatar Airways has resumed its direct flights between Nice and Doha, with the first flight taking place on May 9 after a three-year hiatus.

The airline now offers four weekly flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flights depart from Nice Côte d’Azur at 16:00 and arrive in Doha at 22:45 local time, while the return flights depart from Doha at 08:30 and arrive in Nice at 13:20 local time.

The inaugural flight was operated by a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which is more fuel-efficient (20% less fuel consumption) and quieter than previous generation planes. It can accommodate 254 passengers, including 22 in business class and 232 in economy class. To celebrate the resumption of flights, Qatar Airways offered surprise upgrades to some lucky passengers travelling on May 9.

The resumption of the Nice-Doha route, along with the recently announced launches of Lyon and Toulouse, strengthens Qatar Airways’ position as the leading Gulf carrier in France in terms of destinations. It also allows residents of Nice to visit popular destinations in North Asia, Thailand, and the Gulf States, while attracting tourists from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa to the region.

In addition to the Nice-Doha route, Qatar Airways is expanding its network in France with the opening of flights to Lyon and Toulouse. Lyon will be served four times a week starting from July 3, and Toulouse will have flights three times a week starting from July 18.