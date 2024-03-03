Qatar Airways resumes daily service to Osaka Kansai

Qatar Airways has resumed its daily non-stop flight service between Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Kansai International Airport (KIX) in Osaka, Japan, using the Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

The airline, known for connecting Japan and Qatar for 14 years, now serves two major Japanese cities, Osaka and Tokyo. The new route provides global connectivity for travellers from Osaka via Hamad International Airport to destinations in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and more.

The flights strengthen Qatar Airways’ commitment to the Japanese market and its partnership with Japan Airlines, offering seamless domestic connectivity to 34 codeshare destinations in Japan.

The resumption schedule for the DOH-KIX route is provided, and travellers can take advantage of stopover packages to explore Qatar. Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can collect Avios on flights and enjoy various benefits.