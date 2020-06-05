Qatar Airways network expands to over 40 destinations

Qatar Airways gradual rebuilding of its network continues with Bangkok, Barcelona, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Singapore and Vienna resuming flights this week, growing the airline’s global network to over 170 weekly flights to more than 40 destinations. The airline also announced the upcoming resumption of flights to Berlin, Dar es Salaam, New York, Tunis and Venice while also increasing services to Dublin, Milan and Rome to daily flights.

By maintaining a global network that never fell below 30 destinations, Qatar Airways has led the industry during these challenging times becoming the largest international carrier in the last two months both in terms of available seat capacity and passenger kilometres transported. This has enabled carrier to accumulate unrivalled experience in carrying passengers safely and reliably during these uncertain times, especially in comparison to those airlines that have fully grounded their operations. Qatar Airways wide network of flights to over 40 destinations across six continents has ensured it has stayed up to date with the latest in international airport procedures and implemented the most advanced safety & hygiene measures on board its aircraft and in Hamad International Airport, recently voted the Best Airport in the Middle East for the sixth year in a row.

To ensure travellers can plan their travel with peace of mind, the airline has also extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers. The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination. The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance. For full terms and conditions visit www.qatarairways.com/RelyOnUs.

New destinations resumed this week:

Bangkok started from 01 June 2020 (Daily)

Doha (DOH) to Bangkok (BKK) QR836 departs: 02:55 arrives 13:55

Bangkok (BKK) to Doha (DOH) QR837 departs: 02:10 arrives 05:15

Barcelona started from 01 June 2020 (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday)

Doha (DOH) to Barcelona (BCN) QR145 departs: 08:20 arrives 14:15

Barcelona (BCN) to Doha (DOH) QR146 departs: 15:35 arrives 22:40

Lahore started from 1 June 2020 (Double Daily)

Doha (DOH) to Lahore (LHE) QR628 departs 01:00 arrives 06:30

Doha (DOH) to Lahore (LHE) QR620 departs 20:10 arrives 01:40+1

Lahore (LHE) to Doha (DOH) QR621 departs 03:45 arrives 05:20

Lahore (LHE) to Doha (DOH) QR629 departs 09:30 arrives 11:05

Vienna started from 01 June 2020 (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday)

Doha (DOH) to Vienna (VIE) QR183 departs: 08:40 arrives 13:20

Vienna (VIE) to Doha (DOH) QR184 departs: 16:10 arrives 22:30

Karachi started from 2 June 2020 (Double Daily)

Doha (DOH) to Karachi (KHI) QR610 departs 01:30 arrives 06:10

Doha (DOH) to Karachi (KHI) QR604 departs 20:35 arrives 01:15+1

Karachi (KHI) to Doha (DOH) QR605 departs 04:45 arrives 05:35

Karachi (KHI) to Doha (DOH) QR611 departs 09:40 arrives 10:30

Singapore started from 02 June 2020 (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Doha (DOH) to Singapore (SIN) QR946 departs: 00:40 arrives 13:35

Singapore (SIN) to Doha (DOH) QR945 departs: 02:15 arrives 04:55

Islamabad started from 4 June 2020 (Double Daily)

Doha (DOH) to Islamabad (ISB) QR614 departs 01:00 arrives 06:30

Doha (DOH) to Islamabad (ISB) QR632 departs 20:15 arrives 01:45+1

Islamabad (ISB) to Doha (DOH) QR633 departs 03:40 arrives 05:30

Islamabad (ISB) to Doha (DOH) QR615 departs 09:15 arrives 11:05

Peshawar started from 4 June 2020 (Four weekly flights)

Doha (DOH) to Peshawar (PEW) QR600 departs 20:20 arrives 01:35

Peshawar (PEW) to Doha (DOH) QR601 departs 03:35 arrives 05:10

New destinations available for booking:

Tunis starting from 5 June 2020 (Monday and Friday)

Doha (DOH) to Tunis (TUN) QR1399 departs 08:10 arrives 12:15

Tunis (TUN) to Doha (DOH) QR1400 departs 15:30 arrives 22:40

Dar es Salaam starting from 16 June 2020 (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Doha (DOH) to Dar es Salaam (DAR) QR1347 departs 01:00 arrives 07:20

Dar es Salaam (DAR) to Doha (DOH) QR1348 departs 22:55 arrives 05:30+1

New York starting from 19 June 2020 (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

Doha (DOH) to New York (JFK) QR701 departs 08:15 arrives 15:00

New York (JFK) to Doha (DOH) QR702 departs 21:00 arrives 16:15+1

Berlin starting from 01 July 2020 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Doha (DOH) to Berlin (TXL) QR081 departs: 07:55 arrives 12:55

Berlin (TXL) to Doha (DOH) QR082 departs: 15:40 arrives 22:25

Venice starting from 15 July 2020 (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

Doha (DOH) to Venice (VCE) QR125 departs 08:20 arrives 13:15

Venice (VCE) to Doha (DOH) QR126 departs 16:05 arrives 22:30

Passengers flying Business Class on Qsuite equipped aircraft can avail of the enhanced privacy this award-winning suite provides, including sliding privacy partitions and fully closing doors that create a private sanctuary. Passengers can also opt to use the ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ indicator in their private suite, if they wish to limit their interactions with the cabin crew. Qsuite continues to be available on flights to more than 30 destinations including London, Sydney, Singapore and Dallas Fort Worth with plans to add it to more routes throughout the summer.

Qatar Airways has further enhanced its onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew. The airline has implemented several changes, including the introduction of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits for cabin crew while onboard, as well as a modified service that reduces interactions between the passengers and the crew inflight. Passengers will also be required to wear face coverings inflight, with the carrier recommending travellers bring their own for fit and comfort purposes.

Hamad International Airport (HIA) has implemented stringent cleaning procedures and applied social distancing measures throughout its terminals. All passenger touchpoints are sanitized every 10-15 minutes and every boarding gate and bus gate counter is cleaned after each flight. In addition, hand sanitizers are provided at immigration and security screening points. HIA was recently ranked “Third Best Airport in the World”, among 550 airports worldwide, by the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2020. HIA was also voted the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the sixth year in a row and ‘Best Staff Service in the Middle East’ for the fifth year in a row.