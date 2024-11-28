Qatar Airways names tennis champion Novak Djokovic as global brand ambassador and wellness advisor

Qatar Airways announces a multi-year partnership with 24-time Grand Slam champion and 2024 Olympic gold medallist Novak Djokovic as its Global Brand Ambassador and Wellness Advisor.

This collaboration highlights shared values of excellence, travel, and well-being, with Djokovic promoting Qatar Airways at global tennis events and supporting wellness initiatives like the “Regenesis” recovery pods in Qatar.

The partnership also aims to elevate the Qatar ExxonMobil Open and enhance the airline’s visibility through premier sports activations.