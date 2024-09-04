Qatar Airways launches world’s first AI-powered airline commercial starring you

Qatar Airways has introduced a groundbreaking global campaign, “AI Adventure,” that allows viewers to become the star of its latest film. This industry-first initiative uses advanced AI technology to personalise the experience by placing individuals into the commercial and adapting characters to match their facial features and skin tone.

The campaign highlights Qatar Airways’ commitment to creating personalized and immersive experiences for its customers. Viewers can select different scenes to star in, making the experience uniquely their own.

Qatar Airways’ leadership emphasised that this innovative approach reflects the airline’s dedication to customer-centric experiences and its role as a leader in industry innovation.