Qatar Airways launches three-weekly flights to Toronto, starting 4 July 2020

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce it will operate three weekly flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport from 4 July 2020. The flights will be operated by an Airbus A350-900 offering 36 seats in Business Class and 247 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “In these difficult times, customers are looking for an airline they can rely on and trust. Our unrivalled experience in taking people home safely and reliably continues to provide the assurance people need. We have built a strong level of confidence with passengers, governments, trade partners, and airports as a trusted partner during this crisis and we intend to continue delivering on this mission.”

“We have worked closely with the Government of Canada and its embassies around the world during this crisis to bring home safely over 16,000 Canadians through our scheduled flights to Montreal and special charter flights to Toronto and Vancouver. Qatar Airways has never stopped operating to Canada throughout this crisis and we are pleased to be able to further strengthen our support to the people of Canada with the addition of these three weekly scheduled flights to Toronto.”

By maintaining a network that never fell below 30 destinations during this crisis, and the provision of over 300 charter flights globally, Qatar Airways has helped repatriate close to two million during this crisis. The national carrier of the State of Qatar has received widespread praise and thanks from passengers and governments, including Canadian embassies worldwide, as the airline that can be relied on to take people home.

With the addition of scheduled flights to Toronto, Qatar Airways will operate seven passenger flights per week to Canada:

· Three-weekly flights to Toronto (Airbus A350-900)

· Four-weekly flights to Montreal (Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 777)