Qatar Airways launches Sama, the World’s first digital cabin crew on Instagram

Qatar Airways has introduced Sama, the world’s first AI-powered digital human cabin crew, now engaging audiences via her Instagram account, @SamaOnTheMove. Sama shares travel tips, personal stories, and insights from her journeys to over 170 destinations, blending innovation with human connection.

Launched at ITB Berlin 2024, Sama embodies Qatar Airways’ vision for the future of travel—personal, engaging, and emotionally connected. Her posts showcase hidden gems, cultural highlights, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of cabin crew life, positioning her as a relatable guide for a digitally native audience.

Follow Sama on Instagram at instagram.com/SamaOnTheMove to experience a fresh take on travel storytelling.