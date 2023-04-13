Qatar Airways launches direct flights between Toulouse and Doha on 18 July

Qatar Airways is adding three French destinations to its summer flight schedule, including one from Toulouse-Blagnac, which operates three times a week from July 18. The company will resume flights to Doha from Nice on May 9 and will inaugurate a new flight from Lyon on July 3.

Qatar Airways will connect Toulouse to its hub, Hamad International Airport in Doha, for the first time, with three flights per week from July 18.

The new flight from Toulouse will be operated by Airbus A330-200 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays with a departure from Toulouse-Blagnac at 16:00 for an arrival in Doha at 23:30 (local time) on the outward journey, and a departure from Doha at 08:45 for an arrival in Toulouse at 14:40 on the way back. The airline opened flights for booking this week, with prices starting at €661*.

Eric Odone, VP Sales Europe at Qatar Airways, said: “Qatar Airways is delighted to reinforce its commitment to France with its first flights from Toulouse starting in July. We are passionate about bringing the world together through travel, and look forward to offering passengers from Toulouse and the West the opportunity to visit Doha and Qatar, or take advantage of our connections to over 160 destinations via the best airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport. The opening of this line represents the first connection to the Middle East at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport. We hope that this new offer will appeal to travellers in the region and we would like to thank the airport for its partnership.”

Philippe Crébassa, Chairman of the Management Board of Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, is delighted: “Toulouse is one of the seven new destinations unveiled this year by Qatar Airways. A plane that Toulouse knows well, the Airbus A330-200, will make three flights a week. We are delighted to welcome the Qatari company, which is consolidating its interest in our region. The Doha route will expand the range of destinations to the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Oceania. This offer is aimed at both our French customers and our international customers, whether they are travelling for professional, leisure or personal reasons. I would like to thank the tourist promotion and economic development organizations of Toulouse and the Occitanie region with whom we have been working in close collaboration for 5 years.”

France at the heart of Qatar Airways’ European development with 3 new arrivals this year

Last month, at the ITB in Berlin, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker unveiled a major update to the airline’s network, including the resumption of flights between Nice and Doha, as well as the opening of a new line to and from Lyon.

The link with Nice will resume on May 9 with four weekly flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights leave Nice-Côte d’Azur at 16:00 and arrive in Doha at 22:45 one way. Flights depart Doha at 08:30 and arrive in Nice at 13:20 on the way back (in local time). Flights are available from €436*.

Lyon will be served 4 times a week from July 3, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Departure from Saint-Exupéry airport is scheduled at 16:35 for arrival in Doha at 23:35 for the outward flight, and departure from Doha at 08:25 for arrival in Lyon at 14:10 for the return flight (in local time). The flights will be on sale from €441*.

*Rates are based on availability and subject to change.

Paris, April 12, 2023