Qatar Airways issues statement after court ruling due to surface degradation issues on Airbus A350

Qatar Airways is pleased with the judgement given by the High Court today, the airline said in a statement. “We entered into this process to secure an expedited trial and early disclosure from Airbus that will give us an insight into the true nature of surface degradation affecting the A350s.”

Qatar Airways continues to strongly believe that Airbus must undertake a thorough investigation into the surface degradation issues to conclusively establish its full root cause in order to establish whether any proposed repair solution will rectify the underlying condition and ensure no risk to the continued airworthiness of the aircraft.

“We are extremely pleased to have secured these in today’s judgement. We will finally be able assess the cause of the damage to our aircraft and the expedited trial will provide a swift resolution of this unprecedented dispute. Qatar Airways remains committed to its collective mission to achieve “Excellence in everything that we do,” at all levels across our airline. Our commitment to the safety and security of our passengers and crew, remains at the core of everything we do.”