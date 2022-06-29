Qatar Airways is Paris Saint-Germain official shirt Sponsor

Qatar Airways, the Official Airline Partner of Paris Saint-Germain since 2020, has been announced as the new Official Jersey Partner for the star-studded French football champions in a multi-year partnership, starting from the 2022/23 season.

With 46 major trophies across all competitions, Paris Saint-Germain is an iconic global club that transcends sport and incorporates the worlds of entertainment and fashion to be positioned as a leading sporting and lifestyle brand. The Parc des Princes is home to the French Champions who have won the ‘Ligue 1’ title 10 times and are one of three clubs in Europe to reach the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League every season since 2012.

Paris Saint-Germain will play an important role in Qatar Airways’ extensive sponsorship portfolio and will connect and engage its brand with the club’s hundreds of millions of fans world-wide, whilst providing unique experiences to reward its Privilege Club members – which will become the Official Frequent Flyer Programme of Paris Saint-Germain. Additionally, Qatar Airways Holidays will be offering official Paris Saint-Germain fan travel packages, bringing football enthusiasts from around the world to Paris, to enjoy the city and see some of the best players in football, such as Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Sergio Ramos, and Marquinhos. Packages will include return flights, accommodation and match tickets.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “We have entered a new era in our partnership with one of the biggest clubs in the world – Paris Saint-Germain. Our connection with the club has gone from strength to strength, and the new season will feature Qatar Airways on the front of the club’s kits; one of football’s most recognised jerseys. Similar to Qatar Airways, the club has big ambitions in football and we look forward to being a part of their success in the coming years.”

“The announcement of a new jersey partner is a milestone for the club,” said Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer of Paris Saint-Germain. “We are delighted to see Qatar Airways step up their commitment to the Paris Saint-Germain family. Qatar Airways are extremely involved in sport. It is an ambitious airline, one of the most acclaimed in the world. By featuring on the Rouge & Bleu shirt, Qatar Airways will increase their global visibility and integration into football just a few months before the World Cup starts in Qatar and way beyond it too.”

Meanwhile, Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha, voted as the Airport of the Year for the second time in a row, and Qatar Duty Free (QDF) will be the Official Airport and Official Duty Free, respectively of Paris Saint-Germain. QDF will also be expanding the Club’s official fan store in the airport to provide fans the opportunity to secure a wide range of official club merchandise.

Paris Saint-Germain will further elevate Qatar Airways’ extensive sports portfolio supported by the World’s Best Airline, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, FC Bayern München in Germany, Concacaf, Conmebol, and additional partnerships across multiple sports disciplines such as equestrianism, kitesurfing, padel and tennis.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named ‘Airport of the Year’ by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022.