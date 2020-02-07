Qatar Airways intends to buy 49% of RwandAir after agreeing to buy 60% of new Rwanda airport

André Orban
Qatar Airways already owns stakes in International Airlines Group (British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling, LEVEL), China Southern, Cathay Pacific and LATAM Airlines Group. The airline has also expressed interest in taking a stake in India’s IndiGo and in Royal Air Maroc.

Qatar Airways agreed in December to take a 60 percent stake in a new airport in Rwanda.

Source: Al Jazeera

 

