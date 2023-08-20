Qatar Airways increases New York JFK frequency to three daily flights

Qatar Airways is set to increase its flights to New York (JFK) from two to three daily flights starting on October 30, 2023. This expansion aims to enhance connectivity between New York and over 80 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. The new flights will offer early morning and late evening departures from JFK.

The airline’s partnerships with American Airlines, JetBlue, and Alaska Airlines will also contribute to improved connectivity for customers. American Airlines will launch flights from Philadelphia to Doha, JetBlue will provide seamless connections to various destinations via New York, and Alaska Airlines will offer enhanced codeshare expansion for destinations beyond Doha.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr Akbar Al Baker, emphasised the commitment to strengthening global connections through these partnerships.

The new flight schedule includes multiple departures and arrivals each day to accommodate various travel times:

Flight schedule to New York (JFK): (all local time) Everyday: Doha (DOH) to New York (JFK) – Flight No. QR701: Departure 08:15; Arrival 15:05

New York (JFK) to Doha (DOH) – Flight No. QR702: Departure 20:20; Arrival 16:45+1 Doha (DOH) to New York (JFK) – Flight No. QR705: Departure 15:30; Arrival 22:20

New York (JFK) to Doha (DOH) – Flight No. QR704: Departure 10:15; Arrival 06:40+1 Daily addition as of 30 October 2023: Doha (DOH) to New York (JFK) – Flight No. QR703: Departure 01:25; Arrival 08:15

New York (JFK) to Doha (DOH) – Flight No. QR706: Departure 01:20; Arrival 21:45