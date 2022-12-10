Qatar Airways increases frequency to/from Brussels Airport

Qatar Airways is delighted to announce that it will increase flight frequencies to/from Brussels from one daily to 9 weekly flights as of the 28th of December 2022. The additional flights depart from Brussels on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The flights are generally operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

This increase is part of its ongoing efforts to provide greater choice and seamless connectivity to passengers as they discover the world, via Qatar’s hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha.

To welcome these additional flights, the airline is offering special fares starting from €489.