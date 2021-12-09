Qatar Airways increases flight frequencies to 18 destinations during the holiday season

The airline offers passengers greater choice and seamless connectivity when planning their winter getaway, including new routes to Odesa, Ukraine, and Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Passengers can connect to over 140 destinations with ease via Hamad International Airport

Qatar Airways is set to further boost its growing network with increased flight frequencies to 18 popular destinations across the globe to meet travel demand during the peak winter holiday season. This increase is part of the airline’s ongoing efforts to provide greater choice and seamless connectivity to passengers as they discover the world, via the airline’s home and hub Hamad International Airport (HIA).

This includes Qatar Airways’ inaugural services to Odesa, Ukraine, which launched with three weekly flights from 9 December 2021, and Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with two weekly flights from 17 January 2022. The airline also recently launched direct flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan, on 19 November 2021.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “Qatar Airways continues to develop its schedule and network by increasing frequencies to many popular destinations across the world while adopting the strictest safety measures both on the ground and in the air, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of passengers and staff. This increase will provide even greater choice to our business and leisure passengers, who can connect seamlessly via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport, to more than 140 global destinations.”

Qatar Airways network enhancements:

Abu Dhabi – Increased from daily to two daily flights from 1 December 2021

– Increased from daily to two daily flights from 1 December 2021 Algiers – Increasing from four weekly to five weekly flights from 18 December 2021

Increasing from four weekly to five weekly flights from 18 December 2021 Bangkok – Increasing from 10 weekly to three daily flights from 17 December 2021

Increasing from 10 weekly to three daily flights from 17 December 2021 Berlin – Increasing from daily to 10 weekly flights from 16 January 2022

Increasing from daily to 10 weekly flights from 16 January 2022 Cebu – Increased from nine weekly to 11 weekly flights from 9 December 2021

Increased from nine weekly to 11 weekly flights from 9 December 2021 Clark – Increased from five weekly to daily flights from 1-31 December 2021

Increased from five weekly to daily flights from 1-31 December 2021 Colombo – Increasing from three daily to four daily flights from 20 December 2021

– Increasing from three daily to four daily flights from 20 December 2021 Copenhagen – Increasing from 11 weekly to 12 weekly flights from 18 December 2021

– Increasing from 11 weekly to 12 weekly flights from 18 December 2021 Helsinki – Increasing from daily to 10 weekly flights from 01 January 2022

Increasing from daily to 10 weekly flights from 01 January 2022 Kuala Lumpur – Increasing from 10 weekly to 13 weekly flights from 16 December 2021

Increasing from 10 weekly to 13 weekly flights from 16 December 2021 Kuwait – Increased from two daily to three daily flights from 20 November 2021

Increased from two daily to three daily flights from 20 November 2021 London – Increased from four daily to five daily flights from 2 December 2021 to 31 January 2022

– Increased from four daily to five daily flights from 2 December 2021 to 31 January 2022 Medina – Increased from four weekly to daily flights from 1 November 2021

– Increased from four weekly to daily flights from 1 November 2021 Paris – Increasing from two daily to three daily flights from 15 December 2021

– Increasing from two daily to three daily flights from 15 December 2021 Phuket – Increasing from daily to 11 weekly flights from 16 December 2021

Increasing from daily to 11 weekly flights from 16 December 2021 Salalah – Increasing from three weekly to five weekly flights from 1 January 2022

– Increasing from three weekly to five weekly flights from 1 January 2022 Sharjah – Increased from daily to two daily flights from 18 November 2021

– Increased from daily to two daily flights from 18 November 2021 Zurich – Increasing from daily to 10 weekly flights from 1 January 2022

Qatar Airways continues to apply its flexible booking policy that offers unlimited changes in travel dates and destinations, and fee-free refunds for all tickets issued for travel completed by 31 May 2022.