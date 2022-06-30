Qatar Airways increases Berlin services to 11 weekly flights in September

Capital of Germany to benefit from enhanced connectivity to Qatar’s global network of over 150 destinations on 787 aircraft

The capital city of Germany, Berlin, is set to benefit from enhanced connectivity to over 150 destinations, courtesy of the World’s Best Airline, Qatar Airways. Following the increase in services from daily flights to initially 10 and further rising to 11 weekly flights from Berlin Brandenberg Airport, German passengers can enjoy flights on the state of the art Boeing 787 aircraft, to global business cities including Mumbai, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo plus leisure destinations including Bali, Maldives, Seychelles and South Africa.

Qatar Airways has been steadfast in its support of Germany with flights from three airports in the country – Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich – as it maintained services to 2 cities and helped bring almost 25,000 passengers safely home to Germany in the early days of the pandemic. In a further demonstration of its strong cooperation with Berlin, the airline was chosen to operate the first flight to arrive at the new Southern Runway at Brandenberg Airport on 4 November 2020.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “We have continuously supported the German market to ensure stronger connectivity to our passengers, allowing them to have one-stop services to so many global destinations. We have made huge efforts to provide options to our passengers in Germany and by increasing our Berlin schedule to 11 flights per week, we now operate 46 flights per week to Doha from our three gateways.

“Our passengers in Germany benefit enormously from having not just a world-class product from the only Skytrax Five Star Airline in Europe and the Middle East, but a greater choice of destinations, all connected through Hamad International Airport, recently voted the World’s Best Airport for the second time. We are proud to have maintained a constant presence throughout the pandemic, helping to repatriate thousands of Germans by providing them options to get them home in addition to many charter flights.”

Passengers can now travel to over 150 destinations in the Qatar Airways network, with an increasing presence in Africa, now featuring 30 destinations in 19 countries, five in Australia, 32 in the Middle East and 16 in Asia.