Qatar Airways increases Amsterdam flights to meet winter travel demand

Qatar Airways is expanding its Amsterdam operations by adding four additional weekly flights from 12 November 2024 to 29 March 2025, increasing its total weekly flights to 14. This expansion responds to rising demand from passengers travelling to sun-drenched destinations like Bali, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh City.

The additional flights will accommodate 40,000 more passengers, offering seamless connections through Hamad International Airport in Doha to over 170 destinations worldwide. Qatar Airways’ expanded winter schedule includes convenient departures on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Qatar Airways continues to strengthen its global presence and invites travellers to explore its extensive route network while enjoying benefits such as Avios rewards and special holiday packages.