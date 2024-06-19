Qatar Airways increases Amsterdam-Doha flights for Summer 2024

Qatar Airways is extending its Amsterdam-Doha flight schedule for the summer season until October 26, 2024. In response to high demand from Dutch travellers, the airline is offering two daily flights from June 1, 2024, to its hub at Hamad International Airport, which has been named the Best Airport in the World by Skytrax in 2024.

With the new schedule, Qatar Airways can accommodate over 250,000 passengers between Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and Doha during the peak travel season. This expansion allows travellers greater flexibility to explore popular destinations such as Bali, Jakarta, Colombo, Bangkok, and Manila.

The summer flight schedule includes:

QR275 : Doha to Amsterdam, departing at 15:15 and arriving at 21:00 on an Airbus A350-900.

: Doha to Amsterdam, departing at 15:15 and arriving at 21:00 on an Airbus A350-900. QR276 : Amsterdam to Doha, departing at 22:30 and arriving at 05:45 on an Airbus A350-900.

: Amsterdam to Doha, departing at 22:30 and arriving at 05:45 on an Airbus A350-900. QR273 : Doha to Amsterdam, departing at 08:10 and arriving at 13:55 on a Boeing 777.

: Doha to Amsterdam, departing at 08:10 and arriving at 13:55 on a Boeing 777. QR274: Amsterdam to Doha, departing at 16:15 and arriving at 23:30 on a Boeing 777.

Passengers can look forward to experiencing Qatar Airways’ renowned hospitality and service on these flights.