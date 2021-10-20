Qatar Airways Holidays unveils special travel packages for FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™

The ‘Build Your Own’ package feature enables fans to customise their journey based on their preferences and instantly double their Qmiles

Qatar Airways Holidays has launched extensive travel packages for the inaugural FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ welcoming global football fans to enjoy the finest Qatari hospitality and follow their favourite team in person. The region’s showpiece tournament will take place from 30 November to 18 December 2021.

As Privilege Club is the Official Frequent Flyer Programme of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™, members can earn double Qmiles when they purchase a travel package, including a hotel stay of three nights or more by 31 October 2021. New members who join Privilege Club can also enjoy a sign-up bonus of 1,500 Qmiles when using the enrolment code JOINMECPC21.

Fans will be offered the flexibility to build their own package for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ which includes flights with Qatar Airways, the Official Airline Partner of FIFA. The ‘Build Your Own’ feature will give them the functionality to choose their preferred travel dates, hotel accommodation and match tickets. Customers can secure access to bookings by visiting https://www.qatarairwaysholidays.com/qa-en/fifa-arab-cup-2021/overview.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “Not only will this tournament showcase the country’s readiness for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, but it will help us unite football fans from the Middle East and North Africa. With over 140 destinations to choose from, our network will provide them seamless connectivity across the globe. It is time for us to kick off with these unique travel packages and give people a memorable taste of Qatari hospitality, and reignite the region’s collective passion for football.”

The tournament will take place exactly a year before the much-awaited FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ inaugurates and will serve as an opportunity to test operations and facilities ahead of the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East.

The tournament’s draw was conducted after the qualifying round earlier in June 2021, grouping the 16 contesting nations which feature Group A: Qatar, Iraq, Oman and Bahrain; Group B: Tunisia, UAE, Syri­­­­a and Mauritania; Group C: Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Palestine and Group D: Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon and Sudan.

The event itself will offer travellers a glimpse into the spirit of Qatar and the world-class stadiums set to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The magnificent Al Bayt Stadium located in the northern city of Al Khor is scheduled to contest the tournament’s inaugural and final matches. It is built in the shape of a traditional Bedouin tent as a symbol of hospitality. The other stadiums include Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium. A detailed schedule of all matches and stadiums can be found online: https://www.fifa.com/tournaments/mens/arabcup/arabcup2021.

The airline sponsored the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and the UEFA Euro 2020™, and has an extensive global sports partnership portfolio that includes football-governing bodies such as FIFA, CONCACAF and CONMEBOL. As FIFA’s Official Partner, Qatar Airways has sponsored mega-events including the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup™, and will sponsor the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Qatar Airways also sponsors some of the world’s biggest football clubs including Al Sadd SC, Boca Juniors, FC Bayern München, K.A.S. Eupen, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to connect to a destination of their choice, seamlessly.