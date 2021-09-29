Qatar Airways Holidays launch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Fan travel packages

With the option for refund and booking flexibility, fans can pick their team of choice to cheer now, or change teams later

Packages include official match tickets, return flights, hotels and more

With just over a year to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ kicks off, Qatar Airways Holidays is excited to announce the launch of its unique fan travel packages, inclusive of match tickets, return flights and accommodation options. Fans can now guarantee their match tickets to support their favourite team during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with the option to choose additional services to explore the stunning host country.

With a few easy steps to follow, fans across the world will need to first join Qatar Airways Privilege Club, to have access to unique travel packages with booking flexibility and get their seats reserved at their preferred matches.

The journey then begins with fans selecting their favourite team, whose participation in the tournament will be decided based on ongoing FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers. In the event that the chosen team does not qualify for the tournament, a full refund option will be offered, or fans have the flexibility to choose a different team’s matches (subject to availability).

To guarantee their experience fans can choose from seven-tiered travel packages, with attractive prices starting from USD $3,800*. Guests wishing to discover Qatar during their trip can also choose to add supplementary services such as airport transfers and sightseeing tours.

Each fan can book a total of seven matches by combining more than one package. In the case that their favourite team is defeated in the advanced tournament stages, tickets will be issued to matches of one of the prevailing teams from the same group or knock-out path.

Additionally, fans can specify how many guests they are travelling with and the number of rooms they would like to stay in. They can choose from standard to premium accommodation based on their budget. To book or learn more, please visit: https://www.qatarairways.com/app/fifa2022/

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “It makes us proud to be the Official Airline for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and for the first time ever, the Middle East will take centre stage with Qatar set to host the world’s most prestigious sporting event. We anticipate unprecedented demand throughout the tournament, and as part of our agreement with FIFA, fans can rely on us to enjoy a seamless journey from more than 140 destinations across the globe. The fan travel packages will guarantee customers a fulfilling experience where every step of their journey will be hassle-free, and with a few easy steps, they can secure seats for their favourite team’s matches.”

The travel packages are currently live and accessible in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Thailand. Additional markets will be added in the coming months (subject to licensing agreements).

The airline sponsored the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and the UEFA Euro 2020™, and has an extensive global sports partnership portfolio that includes football-governing bodies such as FIFA, CONCACAF and CONMEBOL. As FIFA’s Official Partner, Qatar Airways has sponsored mega-events including the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup™, and will sponsor the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Qatar Airways also sponsors some of the world’s biggest football clubs including Al Sadd SC, Boca Juniors, FC Bayern München, K.A.S. Eupen, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to connect to a destination of their choice, seamlessly.