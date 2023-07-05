Qatar Airways Group reports record revenues with strong profits as expansion continues

Qatar Airways Group has reported strong financial performance for the fiscal year 2022/23. The Group recorded a net profit of QAR 4.4 billion (US$1.21 billion), with overall revenue reaching QAR 76.3 billion (US$21.0 billion), a 45% increase compared to the previous year.

Passenger revenue increased by 100%, and Qatar Airways carried 31.7 million passengers, a 71% increase from the previous year. The airline achieved a load factor of 80%, the highest in its history.

The strong results were attributed to successful strategies, strong demand, and the airline’s position as the Official Airline Partner of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Qatar Airways Cargo also maintained its position as the world’s leading air cargo carrier.

The airline’s focus on customer experience, loyalty, digitalisation, and sustainability has positioned it well for the future. Additionally, Qatar Airways expanded its network and established partnerships with various global sporting clubs and events.