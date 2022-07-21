Qatar Airways finalises order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aeroplanes

Qatar’s flag carrier adds Boeing’s largest, most efficient single-aisle model to serve its short- and medium-haul network

737-10 will provide industry-leading fuel efficiency and additional capacity

Boeing and Qatar Airways today finalised an order for 25 737 MAX aeroplanes, providing the flag carrier’s short- and medium-haul fleet with improved economics, fuel efficiency and sustainable operations. Company leaders announced the order for the 737-10, Boeing’s largest and most efficient single-aisle jet, in a signing ceremony at the Farnborough International Airshow.

“We are honoured that Qatar Airways has decided to add Boeing’s single-aisle family to its fleet, deepening our relationship with this world-class airline,” said Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO. “The 737-10 is ideally suited for Qatar Airways’ regional network and will provide the carrier with the most capable, most fuel-efficient airplane in its class.”

Seating up to 230 passengers with a range of 3,300 nautical miles, the 737-10 is the largest aeroplane in the 737 MAX family, offering greater fuel efficiency and the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle aeroplane in the industry. The jet can cover 99% of the world’s single-aisle routes.

In January, Boeing and Qatar Airways announced a Memorandum of Understanding for 737 MAX aeroplanes at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. In addition, the airline became the global launch customer for the new 777-8 Freighter, with an order for up to 50 freighters.

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/