Qatar Airways extends African network with two new gateways: Lusaka (Zambia) and Harare (Zimbabwe)

The airline now operates to 27 cities in Africa, including six new destinations introduced during the COVID pandemic, further consolidating its strong network position on the continent among other international airlines

Passengers can enjoy greater travel options to the widest global network operated by any airline based in the region, via Hamad International Airport

Qatar Airways enhanced its presence in Southern Africa with the launch of a new linked service between Doha and Lusaka, Zambia and Harare, Zimbabwe. To mark this milestone, the new linked service was inaugurated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 featuring 36 seats in the Qsuite Business Class and 247 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways now operates to Lusaka’s Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (LUN). The country’s largest city and commercial centre, Lusaka is the gateway to experiencing Zambia’s legendary tourist attractions from Victoria Falls which it shares with Zimbabwe, to game reserves and a variety of wildlife. Meanwhile, Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, will be served via Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport (HRE) is also a destination with rich culture, World Heritage–listed archaeological sites, and diverse natural landscapes. The aircraft was greeted in Lusaka and Harare by traditional water cannon salutes upon arrival.

The airline has demonstrated its steadfast commitment to Africa throughout the pandemic having significantly grown its network by adding four routes to Accra, Abidjan, Abuja, Luanda and restarting services to Alexandria, Cairo and Khartoum bringing its footprint to 27 destinations in 21 countries. Earlier this month, Qatar Airways also signed an interline agreement with RwandAir giving customers greater access to the combined networks of both airlines.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “We have ambitious plans for Africa which is one of the fastest-growing economic regions of the world, with rising consumer demand and an abundance of natural resources. We see enormous potential in not just outbound travel from Zimbabwe and Zambia, but also inbound traffic from India, UK, and the Americas. We look forward to strengthening trade and tourism links between Zimbabwe and Zambia, and destinations on the Qatar Airways network, and steadily grow these routes to support the recovery of tourism and trade in the region.”

Businesses and traders will also benefit from the airline’s cargo offering, allowing more than 30 tonnes of cargo capacity per week, each way to support the two countries’ exports such as vegetables and flowers to destinations on the Qatar Airways network such as London, Frankfurt and New York and multiple points in China. Imports will consist of pharmaceuticals, automotive and technology equipment.

Customers can look forward to the quintessential on-board hospitality from Qatar Airways’ cosmopolitan cabin crew, including Zambian and Zimbabwean nationals, and generous baggage allowances ranging from 46 Kg for Economy Class split over two pieces and 64 Kg split over two pieces in Business Class.

Flight Schedule:

Wednesday, Friday and Sunday (all times local)

Doha (DOH) to Lusaka (LUN) QR1455 departs: 02:20 arrives: 08:50

Lusaka (LUN) to Harare (HRE) QR1455 departs: 10:20 arrives: 11:20

Harare (HRE) to Lusaka (LUN) QR1456 departs: 18:55 arrives 19:55

Lusaka (LUN) to Doha (DOH) QR1456 departs: 21:25 arrive 05:55 (+1)