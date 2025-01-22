Qatar Airways expands to South America with new flights to Bogotá and Caracas

Qatar Airways is adding Bogotá, Colombia, and Caracas, Venezuela, to its Americas network starting summer 2025. These new flights, operating twice weekly with Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, will connect Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOD) directly to Bogotá (BOG) and then Caracas (CCS), with a non-stop return to Doha.

This marks Qatar Airways as the first airline to offer non-stop service from the Middle East to Colombia and the only Middle Eastern carrier in Venezuela.

Using Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, the route will enhance connectivity for South American travellers to over 170 global destinations via Qatar Airways’ network. This expansion underscores the airline’s commitment to global connectivity and its reputation for award-winning service, having been named Skytrax’s “World’s Best Airline” for the eighth time in 2024. Flights will be available for booking soon.