Qatar Airways expands summer schedule to Greece and launches flights to Santorini in June 2022

Santorini joins Athens and Mykonos to become Qatar Airways’ third Greek destination

New route connects passengers to over 140 destinations through the airline’s hub in Doha



Qatar Airways will launch flights to Santorini, Greece, from 07 June 2022, joining Athens and Mykonos to become the third destination to be served in Greece by the national carrier of the State of Qatar. The service will be operated by Airbus A320 featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy Class.

The airline will also restart its seasonal flights to Mykonos, Greece, in the same week, with four weekly flights, in addition, Athens will go to a double daily service, offering greater choice for business and leisure passengers alike.

With the addition of three weekly flights to Santorini, passengers can now enjoy seamless connectivity to over 140 destinations across the airline’s extensive global network via the best airport in the world, Hamad International Airport, connecting with popular destinations across the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Enhanced connectivity means customers can leave Australia on Friday night and arrive in Santorini by Saturday afternoon.

Santorini, famous for its distinctive blue and white architecture and known as Thira, is one of the jewels of the Aegean Sea and it’s popular with visitors looking for wonderful cuisine and hospitality set against the backdrop of some of the most famous views in the world.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “We are pleased to add Santorini to our global network in 2022, with this exciting new destination joining Athens and Mykonos to become our third gateway in this beautiful country. We are committed to offering our passengers as many seamless one-stop connection choices as possible. This expansion will further solidify our relationship with Greece.”

Flight Schedule:

Santorini (JTR)

Saturday and Sunday (all times local)

Doha (DOH) to Santorini (JTR) QR 209 departs: 07:50 arrives: 12:20

Tuesday

Doha (DOH) to Santorini (JTR) QR 209 departs: 10:10 arrives: 14:40

Saturday

Santorini (JTR) to Doha (DOH) QR 210 departs: 13:15 arrives: 17:15

Sunday

Santorini (JTR) to Doha (DOH) QR 210 departs: 13:20 arrives: 17:20

Tuesday

Santorini (JTR) to Doha (DOH) QR 210 departs: 15:35 arrives: 19:35

Mykonos (JMK)

Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (all times local)

Doha (DOH) to Mykonos (JMK) QR311 departs: 07:40 arrives: 12:05

Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (all times local)

Mykonos (JMK) to Doha (DOH) QR312 departs: 13:05 arrives: 17:20

Athens (ATH)

Double daily flight (all times local)

Doha (DOH) to Athens (ATH) QR203 departs: 07:35 arrives: 12:15

Doha (DOH) to Athens (ATH) QR207 departs: 14:00 arrives: 18:40

Athens (ATH) to Doha (DOH) QR204 departs: 13:45 arrives: 18:10

Athens (ATH) to Doha (DOH) QR208 departs: 19:40 arrives: 00:05