Qatar Airways expands South America connectivity through codeshare with LATAM Brasil

Qatar Airways has signed an expanded codeshare agreement with LATAM Airlines Brasil that will see its code placed on 45 additional LATAM Airlines Brasil flights enhancing connectivity across Brazil to and from destinations such as Curitiba, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Luiz & Vitoria

LATAM Airlines Brasil will also be adding its code on Qatar Airways’ recently expanded 10 weekly flights to and from São Paulo , as well as on flights to several additional destinations beyond Doha, including Bangkok*, Hong Kong*, Maldives, Nairobi, Seoul* and Tokyo*

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce it has increased São Paulo services to 10 weekly flights and expanded codeshare cooperation with LATAM Airlines Brasil optimising connectivity for both airline’s passengers to and from destinations in Asia, the Middle East and South America. The new codeshare agreement will further strengthen the two airlines’ strategic partnership, first initiated in 2016 and recently expanded in June 2019.

The expanded agreement will allow Qatar Airways passengers to book travel on 45 additional LATAM Airlines Brasil flights and to access over 40 domestic and international destinations on the South American carrier’s network, including Brasilia, Curitiba, Porto Velho, Rio Branco, Rio de Janeiro, San Jose, Lima (Peru), Montevido (Uruguay) and Santiago (Chile).

LATAM Airlines Brasil passengers will also benefit from access to the recently expanded 10 weekly flights to and from Sao Paulo, operated by Qatar Airways’ state-of-the-art Airbus A350-1000 that features the World’s Best Business Class Seat, Qsuite. LATAM Airlines Brasil passengers will also be able to book travel to eight additional Qatar Airways’ destinations such as Bangkok*, Hong Kong*, Maldives, Nairobi, Seoul* and Tokyo* along with additional Qatar Airways’ connecting flights to destinations such as Baku, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

With an existing loyalty cooperation, frequent fliers with both airlines are also able to earn and redeem miles for travel across the partners’ complete network as well as recognition of their tier status at select airports with benefits such as priority check-in and priority boarding.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “South America is a strategically important market for Qatar Airways. We are proud to demonstrate our strong commitment to passengers travelling to and from South America by providing even more flexible travel options. By increasing São Paulo services to 10 weekly flights and expanding our codeshare agreement with LATAM Airlines Brasil, we will further cement our position as the airline of choice for customers travelling between Asia, the Middle East and South America.

“Since 2016, both Qatar Airways and LATAM Airlines Brasil have witnessed the significant mutual benefits commercial cooperation have brought, providing our passengers with unrivalled service and seamless connectivity and it is why our codeshare cooperation has been expanded twice in recent years. We look forward to further strengthening our commercial cooperation with LATAM Airlines Brasil to enhance the travel experience for our millions of customers.”

LATAM Brasil CEO Jerome Cadier, said: “We are expanding connectivity and the choice of destinations for our customers. Even in a year as difficult as 2020, we are committed to offering our passengers more options to travel further with greater convenience and simplicity.”

In May 2020, Qatar Airways’ most technologically advanced passenger aircraft, the A350-1000, arrived to São Paulo International Airport (GRU). The airline is the first to fly this revolutionary aircraft to South America. One of the latest additions to the Airbus family of twin-aisle, wide-body jetliners, the A350-1000 offers 327 seats across two cabins – 46 Qsuite Business Class seats and 281 extra-wide 18-inch seats in Economy Class. Similar to the A350-900 – for which Qatar Airways was also the global launch customer – the high-performance A350-1000 boasts an advanced airframe with extensive use of composite materials. Coupled with a fuselage innovatively built with carbon-fiber reinforced plastic, the jetliner burns lesser fuel, reducing harmful effects to the environment. On the inside, LED mood lighting mimics a natural sunrise and sunset to help reduce the effects of jet lag.

*Subject to regulatory approval

DOHA, Qatar – 04 January 2021